April 15 Red Rock Resorts

* Sees IPO of 27.1 mln shares to be priced between $18-$21 per share - SEC filing

* Red Rock Resorts says has engaged Deutsche Bank Securities, J.P. MORGAN, BofA Merrill lynch, Goldman, Sachs & Co. As underwriters to the IPO Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1NseBe0)] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)