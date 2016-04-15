BRIEF-Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering
April 15 Banimmo SA :
* Commercial Court of Brussels has accepted Urbanove Shopping Development's request filed on April 7 together with 4 other companies of its group for a Judicial Reorganization Procedure
* Banimmo is shareholder for 44 pct of Urbanove Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims pending in United States bankruptcy court in case relating to 2008 Lehman Brothers