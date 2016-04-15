BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 Sunedison Inc
* Sunedison inc says on march 17, 2016, co and certain of its first and second lien lenders entered into confidentiality agreements
* Negotiations with respect to potential financing transactions are still ongoing
* Sunedison inc says information regarding co was provided in connection with proposed dip financing deals under confidentiality agreements
* Sunedison inc says as of march 16 2016, co is targetting 50 percent headcount reduction from oct 2015 workforce base
* Sunedison inc says as of march 16 2016, 40 percent headcount reduction from oct 2015 workforce base already achieved
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results