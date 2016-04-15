BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 Dentsply Sirona Inc
* Ceo bret w. Wise's 2015 total compensation was $6.5 million versus $6.1 million in 2014 - sec filing
* Cfo christopher t. Clark's 2015 total compensation was $3.1 million versus $3 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results