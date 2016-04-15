UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 15 Tokmanni Group Oy IPO-TOKMAN.HE:
* Tokmanni says preliminary price range in the company's IPO is a minimum of 6.25 euros ($7.05) and a maximum of 7.60 euros per offer share
* Says price range indicates market value of between 375 million euros and 435 million euros for company
* Aims to raise gross proceeds of about 96 million euros by offering new shares for subscription
* Additionally, Cidron's aim is to sell such number of sale shares in offering that would result in a free-float of about 40 percent (about 46 percent, if over-allotment option is exercised in full)
* Trading in shares commences on Nasdaq Helsinki on or about May 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8867 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.