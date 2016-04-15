BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 Exelon Corp Says Its Clinton Nuclear Plant Cleared In 2016
* 2017 miso capacity auction
* Exelon corp says clinton nuclear plant is committed to operate through may 31, 2017
* Says decision on future operations of plant will be announced this year
* Clinton nuclear plant plant continues to lose money and will have to be shut down Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results