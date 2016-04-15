April 15 Exelon Corp Says Its Clinton Nuclear Plant Cleared In 2016

* 2017 miso capacity auction

* Exelon corp says clinton nuclear plant is committed to operate through may 31, 2017

* Says decision on future operations of plant will be announced this year

* Clinton nuclear plant plant continues to lose money and will have to be shut down