BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 Sandridge Energy
* u.s. Department of justice notified company that it is no longer subject or target of previously reported grand jury investigation
* Investigation related to possible violations of antitrust laws in purchase or lease of land, oil, or natural gas rights from 2012,prior years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results