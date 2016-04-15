BRIEF-Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering
April 15 Bank Zenit PJSC :
* Says placed in full 5 billion roubles ($75.21 million) BO-08 series bonds Source text: bit.ly/1NcIlkd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.4800 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering
* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims pending in United States bankruptcy court in case relating to 2008 Lehman Brothers