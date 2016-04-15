BRIEF-Vixs reports qtrly IFRS comprehensive loss of $0.03 per shr
* Revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2017 were $7.7 million and grew 47 pct year-over-year
April 15 Integrated Electrical Services Inc Says
* Integrated electrical services announces disposition of non-core operation
* Announced Sale Of Substantially All Of Operating Assets Of Its Wholly Owned subsidiary HK Engine Components, LLC
* Sale is not expected to have a material impact on company's financial position or results of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2017 were $7.7 million and grew 47 pct year-over-year
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores - on april 10, CFO ryan robinson, advised co that he is resigning his employment with co effective April 28, 2017