BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 American Eagle Outfitters Inc Says Decided In November 2015 To Cease Use Of "On
* Call shifts
* Call shifts" and advised our stores
* American eagle outfitters inc says taking steps to reinforce and assure adherence to policy across our store fleet
* Call shifts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results