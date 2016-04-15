BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 (Reuters) -
* Perry ellis says entered license agreement with almar sales co inc
* Perry ellis says to design and distribute women's jewelry under laundry by shelli segal brand throughout united states and canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results