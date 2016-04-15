BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals reports Q1 2017 production results
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results
April 15 Ny Post:
* Cablevision-Altice deal about to get New York city approval - NY Post, citing source. Source text for Eikon: (nyp.st/1RYE30d) )
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results
* HanesBrands announces preliminary first-quarter 2017 results, sets date for quarterly investor call, and begins succession search for chief financial officer