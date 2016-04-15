BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals reports Q1 2017 production results
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results
April 15 (Reuters) -
* Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren says consumer spending same as it was in January; spending on homes, autos rather than apparel -CNBC
* Macy's CEO Lundgren millennial consumer spending on athletic wear - CNBC
* Macy's CEO open to all possiblities to maximize real estate value - CNBC
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results
* HanesBrands announces preliminary first-quarter 2017 results, sets date for quarterly investor call, and begins succession search for chief financial officer