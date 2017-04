April 15 S&P :

* Republic of Kenya ratings affirmed at 'B+/B'; outlook remains negative

* Kenya continues to have elevated external vulnerabilities linked to exchange rate depreciation

* Negative outlook reflects view that there is at least a one-in-three possibility that we could lower ratings on Kenya in the next 6-12 months Source text - bit.ly/1MxW59m (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)