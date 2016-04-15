April 15 Moog Inc

* Co, MOOG Receivables LLC, a wholly owned bankruptcy remote special purpose unit, entered into eighth amendment to receivables purchase agreement

* Says amendment increases borrowing capacity from $100 million to $120 million and extends maturity of facility to April 13, 2018 Source - 1.usa.gov/1SfinvI Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)