BRIEF-Vixs reports qtrly IFRS comprehensive loss of $0.03 per shr
* Revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2017 were $7.7 million and grew 47 pct year-over-year
April 15 Diagnocure Inc :
* Diagnocure announces its decision to proceed with the voluntary liquidation and dissolution of the corporation
* Yves Fradet, president will act as corporation's interim chief financial officer until definitive delisting from TSX
* Special resolution approving liquidation and dissolution will be submitted for shareholders' approval
* If special resolution is passed by shareholders, Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc will be appointed as liquidator
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores - on april 10, CFO ryan robinson, advised co that he is resigning his employment with co effective April 28, 2017