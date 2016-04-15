April 15 ISS Proxy Advisory Services:
* Support for the Anglo American remuneration report (item
16) is not considered warranted
* Attention is also drawn to the payment of significant
bonuses to the executive directors for the year under review
* Despite Anglo American's share price falling by 75 pct
over the course of FY 2015, the remuneration committee has
maintained LTIP grants at their normal levels as a proportion of
salary
* This has resulted in the exec dirs receiving FY 2016
awards over a much higher number of shares than in previous yrs,
leading to the potential for considerable gains if the share
price recovers
* Shareholder support is warranted on proposal requesting
co's annual reporting from 2017 include further information on
risks, opportunities on climate change
