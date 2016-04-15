April 15 ISS Proxy Advisory Services:

* Support for the Anglo American remuneration report (item 16) is not considered warranted

* Attention is also drawn to the payment of significant bonuses to the executive directors for the year under review

* Despite Anglo American's share price falling by 75 pct over the course of FY 2015, the remuneration committee has maintained LTIP grants at their normal levels as a proportion of salary

* This has resulted in the exec dirs receiving FY 2016 awards over a much higher number of shares than in previous yrs, leading to the potential for considerable gains if the share price recovers

* Shareholder support is warranted on proposal requesting co's annual reporting from 2017 include further information on risks, opportunities on climate change