BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals reports Q1 2017 production results
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results
April 15 Fitch On Kohls Corp
* Fitch downgrades Kohl's Corporation to 'BBB'; Outlook stable
* Fitch On Kohls Corp - Downgrade reflects expectation that recent weakness in mid-market apparel sector and online migration of sales will continue
* Fitch On Kohls Corp - EBITDA could decline another 10% - 15% over next 24 - 36 months from 2015 levels of $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* HanesBrands announces preliminary first-quarter 2017 results, sets date for quarterly investor call, and begins succession search for chief financial officer