April 15 Opteam SA :

* Signs a prelimnary and conditional agreement with Polska Wytwornia Papierow Wartosciowych to buy 50 percent of Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci (Polskie ePlatnosci)

* Parties agreed to sign final agreement by June 30

* Currently it owns 50 pct stake in Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci

* Plans to finance the transaction from funds received from the Luxembourg-based Innova AF II S.a r.l.