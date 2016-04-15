Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 15 Opteam SA :
* Signs a prelimnary and conditional agreement with Polska Wytwornia Papierow Wartosciowych to buy 50 percent of Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci (Polskie ePlatnosci)
* Parties agreed to sign final agreement by June 30
* Currently it owns 50 pct stake in Centrum Rozliczen Elektronicznych Polskie ePlatnosci
* Plans to finance the transaction from funds received from the Luxembourg-based Innova AF II S.a r.l. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order