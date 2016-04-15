BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals reports Q1 2017 production results
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results
April 15 Ptc Therapeutics Inc
* National institute for health and care excellence recommended translarna for ambulatory patients with nonsense mutation duchenne muscular dystrophy
* Provision of patient access is subject to finalization of nice draft guidance, which agency expects in may of 2016
* Co,Nhs england in process of finalizing maa outlining financial,clinical details surrounding translarna use including confidential financial arrangement
* Maa is expected to allow ptc to collect further data on efficacy of translarna for treatment of nmdmd over a five-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* HanesBrands announces preliminary first-quarter 2017 results, sets date for quarterly investor call, and begins succession search for chief financial officer