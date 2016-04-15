BRIEF-DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety
* DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety Corp
April 15 S&P:
* Republic of Cameroon 'B/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Project that Cameroon's real economic growth will remain at about 5% over 2016-2019 Source text - bit.ly/1SPVRXH
* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims pending in United States bankruptcy court in case relating to 2008 Lehman Brothers