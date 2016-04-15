BRIEF-Vixs reports qtrly IFRS comprehensive loss of $0.03 per shr
* Revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2017 were $7.7 million and grew 47 pct year-over-year
April 15 Avon Products Inc :
* CEO Sheri McCoy 2015 total compensation of $12.9 million versus $10.2 million in 2014 - SEC Filing
* CFO James Scully's 2015 total compensation was $11.1 million - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/23L6HGe) Further company coverage:
* Revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2017 were $7.7 million and grew 47 pct year-over-year
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores - on april 10, CFO ryan robinson, advised co that he is resigning his employment with co effective April 28, 2017