BRIEF-Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
April 15 (Reuters) -
* Meat Packing Workers represented by Teamsters,Denver rejected contract proposal from Cargill Meat Solutions this week by 98 percent margin
* Cargill and Union will reopen negotiations that will be overseen by a federal mediator on may 12 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Jay Schottenstein's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 Source text - http://bit.ly/2p9Px78 Further company coverage: