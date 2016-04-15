BRIEF-Bank of Canada: economy not yet firing on all cylinders
* The economy is not yet firing on all cylinders, Bank of Canada policymakers said in prepared remarks before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance
April 15 S&P:
* The commonwealth of the Bahamas 'BBB-/A-3' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative
* The ratings on the Bahamas continue to reflect the government's monetary policy, which we consider rating neutral Source text (bit.ly/1YyuO7g)
* Dollar hits new lows vs yen, Swiss franc (Recasts throughout following Trump commments)