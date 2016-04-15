April 15 Drew Industries Inc

* Says CEO Jason D. Lippert FY 2015 total compensation $5.9 million versus $5.8 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing

* Says President Scott T. Mereness FY 2015 total compensation $4.3 million versus $4.2 million in FY 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1QcwTzH