BRIEF-Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
April 15 (Reuters) -
* Disney is in talks to invest in pro Baseball's video streaming business - Recode, citing sources
* Disney in advanced talks to take equity stake in Bam Tech, the video technology business MLB Advanced Media Has Been looking to spin off - Recode Source text (on.recode.net/23LMcJo) Further company coverage: [ DIS.N]
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Jay Schottenstein's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 Source text - http://bit.ly/2p9Px78 Further company coverage: