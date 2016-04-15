BRIEF-Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
April 15 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of upto $150 mln - SEC Filing
* In addition to the primary offering of securities, selling stockholders may sell up to 2.3 million shares of common stock
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Jay Schottenstein's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $8.1 million in 2015