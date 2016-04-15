April 15 Ames National Corp :

* Says first quarter net interest income totaled $9,836,000, an increase of $390,000, or 4 pct, compared with last year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41 - SEC filing

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.62 to $1.68