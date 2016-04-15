BRIEF-Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
April 15 Ames National Corp :
* Says first quarter net interest income totaled $9,836,000, an increase of $390,000, or 4 pct, compared with last year
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41 - SEC filing
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.62 to $1.68
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Jay Schottenstein's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $8.1 million in 2015