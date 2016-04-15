BRIEF-Mosaic says there is room for further potash price appreciation - Analyst day
* Mosaic Co - believe there is room for further potash price appreciation - exec at analyst day
April 15 Pretivm Resources Inc
* Pretivm adopts shareholder rights plan
* Purpose of plan is to provide board of directors and shareholders with sufficient time to consider any unsolicited take-over bid
* Adoption of plan is not in response to any specific proposal to acquire control of Pretivm
* Nova Lifestyle says needs additional time to prepare its annual report on Form 10-k in relation to co's sale of China based assets in 2016