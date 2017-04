April 18 Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Says Betalutin continues to show promising efficacy and increasing Duration of Response (DOR)

* Updated data confirm favourable safety profile of Betalutin

* Says in Phase 1/2 study Betalutin was generally well tolerated and showed a 63.2 percent Overall Response Rate (ORR) including 31.6 percent Complete Response (CR) among 21 patients with previously treated CD37+ NHL patients