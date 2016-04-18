Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 18 Addnode :
* Addnode Group signs agreement with Inera
* Decerno, a subsidiary to Addnode Group, has signed a framework agreement with Inera regarding e-health application management
* Agreement spans over a period of four years and holds a potential contract volume of about 80 million - 120 million Swedish crowns ($9.82 million - $14.73 million) annually
* A second round of competition will take place among the twelve companies that have signed the framework agreement with Inera Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1443 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)