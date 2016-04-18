UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 18 Stock Spirits Group Plc
* Notification of directors
* Announces that Chris Heath will be stepping down as chief executive officer with immediate effect to take early retirement.
* Miroslaw 'mirek' Stachowicz, an independent non-executive director of Stock Spirits since November 2015, will serve as interim CEO until a suitable replacement is found
* Western Gate's actions have clearly interrupted our careful planning and so we decided to accelerate CEO process-chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources