April 18 John Menzies Plc

* Paula Bell, chief financial officer, has given notice of her intention to resign

* Paula will remain with group to ensure an orderly handover of her responsibilities and we have therefore agreed that she will leave her post on 29 July 2016

* Announce that Giles Wilson will be appointed as chief financial officer with effect from 1 July 2016