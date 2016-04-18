April 17 (Reuters) -

* Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc and IAC/Interactivecorp have opted not to bid for Yahoo- Dow jones, citing source

* Time Inc won't move ahead with bid for Yahoo as degree of difficulty in reversing yahoo's fortunes is too great- Dow jones, citing source Source text : (on.wsj.com/1QgC9T3) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)