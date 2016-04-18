Co-operative Bank says received several bids in sale process
LONDON, April 7 Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding.
April 18 Aggreko Plc
* To supply 200 mw of power in Zimbabwe
* Power solutions business has signed a 3 year contract to provide 200mw of diesel-fuelled power in Zimbabwe
* Aggreko's customer is Sakunda Holdings Pty Ltd (Sakunda) which has been awarded a contract with the ultimate customer, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Says 2016 revenue for year, including proceeds from sale of trading properties, reached US$138.3 million (48.2 percent increase year-on-year)
ZURICH, April 7 Power group ABB has won an order worth around 270 million euros ($287.5 million) from British grid operator National Grid and Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), the French network owner and operator, to connect electricity networks of France and the UK, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)