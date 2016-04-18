CORRECTED-BRIEF-Innolux posts 52.5 pct y/y rise in Q1 revenues
* Says Q1 unaudited consolidated revenues of T$86 billion ($2.81 billion), up 52.5 percent y/y
April 18 Creston Plc :
* Anticipates group's financial performance to be in line with trading statement of January 2016
* Sees consensus expectations for revenue, headline PBT and headline diluted earnings per share, with net cash ahead of expectations at over 1 million stg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says Q1 unaudited consolidated revenues of T$86 billion ($2.81 billion), up 52.5 percent y/y
* CRUNCHFISH STARTS COOPERATION WITH EPSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says individual Zhang Feng sold 5 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 22.3 percent from 27.3 percent