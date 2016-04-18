European shares dip, mining stocks and financials weigh
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
April 18 Plus500 Ltd
* Retaining its guidance that company will achieve a higher EBITDA margin than that achieved in 2015
* Strong new customer additions, up 85 pct, compared to Q4 2015
* Record quarterly revenues of $85.2 mln versus $82.1 mln
* Q1 active customers at 67,821 versus 67,667 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.
April 7 Australian shares struggled on Friday as investors took flight from global risk after the United States launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sharply escalating the U.S. role in Syria's years-long civil war.