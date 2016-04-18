April 18 Artec Technologies AG :

* In 2015, Artec's sales rose by 42.4 pct from 2.4 million euros ($2.71 million) to 3.5 million euros, while total output climbed 38 pct from 2.89 million euros to 4.0 million euros

* FY EBIT up from 0.11 million euros to 0.64 million euros

* Outlook for 2016: solid sales and profit growth as well as investments in future

* Expects solid sales and profit growth in 2016 and investments to be made in current financial year to accelerate growth in 2017 and 2018