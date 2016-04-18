European shares dip, mining stocks and financials weigh
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
April 18 City Of London Group Plc :
* John Kent is standing down as a director and chief executive of company with effect from 30 April 2016
* Announce that Jason Granite has agreed to join board as an executive director with immediate effect
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.
April 7 Australian shares struggled on Friday as investors took flight from global risk after the United States launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sharply escalating the U.S. role in Syria's years-long civil war.