April 18 Centrica Plc

* Det norske oljeselskap ASA has entered into an agreement with Centrica to acquire the company's licenses in the Frigg Gamma Delta and Rind discoveries

* As compensation Det norske will cover the expenses of the licenses with effective date of 1 January 2016

* The portfolio consists of 30 percent ownership in the licenses PL 442, PL 026B and PL 026, including the operatorship in Frigg Gamma Delta

* The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)