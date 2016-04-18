April 18 Immunicum AB :

* Announces phase I/II data showing tumor specific immune responses that directly correlate with prolonged survival rates for the majority of liver cancer patients treated with INTUVAX

* Results show that INTUVAX induces higher frequency of tumor specific CD8 + T cells in the peripheral blood in majority of fully-treated patients

* Sees clear correlation between increased incidence of these tumor-specific CD8 + T cells and prolonged survival

