April 18

* To acquire Lahega Kemi

* Total purchase price of Lahega Kemi is 120 million Swedish crowns ($14.77 million)

* Acquisition to be financed via loan and own resources

* Lahega Kemi generates about 230 million crowns in sales and is one of North Chemicals main competitors

* Proposes combined group will have new name NC Lahega

* Hans Östebo, current CFO in Lahega Kemi, to be the new company's CFO

