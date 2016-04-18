April 18 (Reuters) -

* PIK Group says first-quarter total cash collections increased by 19.8 percent to 20.5 billion roubles ($302.40 million) versus 17.1 billion in first quarter of 2015;

* PIK Group says cash collections from sale of real estate to individuals increased by 28.9 percent to 17.3 billion roubles against 13.3 billion in first quarter of 2015; Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.7900 roubles) (Reporting By Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)