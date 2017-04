April 18 ABB Ltd

* Says wins orders worth more than $300 million to supply advanced converter transformers for two long-distance ultra-high-voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission links capable of transporting up to 10,000 MW of power at the 800 kV voltage level, setting a new world record in terms of capacity

* The orders were booked in the first quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)