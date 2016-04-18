Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
April 18 Telesta Therapeutics Inc
* Telesta announces type a meeting results and strategic option review
* Co's questions for meeting were centered on whether fda would permit co to resubmit bla for mcna 1 under accelerated approval
* Fda has ruled any potential commercial approval of mcna to require an additional phase 3 clinical trial to be completed
* Telesta currently estimates that u.s. Regulatory approval for mcna could not be obtained for a period of at least 5 years
* Telesta has determined that it will not pursue another phase 3 clinical trial on its own
* Company will seek a partner for future development of mcna in u.s.
* Working with board of directors to identify strategic options
* Strategic option review includes sale and/or merger of company, sale and/or licensing of assets
* Continue to review and will implement additional cost reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS