April 18 Telesta Therapeutics Inc

* Telesta announces type a meeting results and strategic option review

* Co's questions for meeting were centered on whether fda would permit co to resubmit bla for mcna 1 under accelerated approval

* Fda has ruled any potential commercial approval of mcna to require an additional phase 3 clinical trial to be completed

* Telesta currently estimates that u.s. Regulatory approval for mcna could not be obtained for a period of at least 5 years

* Telesta has determined that it will not pursue another phase 3 clinical trial on its own

* Company will seek a partner for future development of mcna in u.s.

* Working with board of directors to identify strategic options

* Strategic option review includes sale and/or merger of company, sale and/or licensing of assets

* Continue to review and will implement additional cost reduction