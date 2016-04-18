April 18 Immunomedics Announces Potent Anti

* Tumor activities with immu-114 in preclinical study in acute and chronic leukemia

* Immu-114 was superior to anti-cd20 therapy using rituximab, and had an additive effect when combined with kinase inhibitors

* Immu-114 also achieved a significant survival benefit in an animal model of human acute lymphoblastic leukemia