April 18 (Reuters) -
* Bristow group inc says Chet Akiri has been named acting
senior vice president operations and chief commercial officer
* Bristow group inc says is eliminating chief operating
officer position
* Bristow group says also departing is Mike Imlach,
Bristow's vice president of global operations and Mike Sim, vice
president of business development
* Bristow group inc says current downturn in our industry is
likely to further impact our clients' capital spending in fiscal
2017
