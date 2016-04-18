UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 18 Western Gate Private Investments Ld
* Response to retirement of Stock Spirits' chief executive officer
* Welcomes retirement of Chris Heath as we believe a different skill-set is necessary to turnaround Polish business
* Believe that new CEO, selected by board, must be based on ground in Poland, as this crucial turnaround task cannot be done by "remote control" from buckinghamshire
* Western Gate strongly supports appointments of Miroslaw Stachowicz as interim CEO and Marek Sypek as new Polish managing director.
* Will still be proposing two outstanding non-executive director candidates at AGM Source text for Eikon: [nRSR5235Va} Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources