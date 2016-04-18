April 18 Datacentrix Holdings Ltd :

* FY revenue increased 16.0 pct to 2.6 billion revenue

* FY headline earnings per share increased by 18.5% to 62.8 cents

* Board has decided not to declare an additional final dividend payment for second half of 2016 financial year