BRIEF-AFI Development FY net loss narrows to $47.9 million
* Says 2016 revenue for year, including proceeds from sale of trading properties, reached US$138.3 million (48.2 percent increase year-on-year)
April 18 Morphosys
* Says licensing partner gsk starts phase 2 study with gsk3196165 (mor103) in hand osteoarthritis For the statement Further company coverage:
* Says 2016 revenue for year, including proceeds from sale of trading properties, reached US$138.3 million (48.2 percent increase year-on-year)
ZURICH, April 7 Power group ABB has won an order worth around 270 million euros ($287.5 million) from British grid operator National Grid and Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), the French network owner and operator, to connect electricity networks of France and the UK, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Stock repurchase program successfully completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)